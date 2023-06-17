Rome, new details emerged on the accident in which the 5-year-old boy died after the accident: what a witness said

Further details emerge on the serious accident in which unfortunately the 5 year old boy died on the afternoon of Wednesday 14 June. On board the Smart were little Manuel Proietti with his mother and younger sister and probably, after the school party, they were going back to school.

On board the Lamborghini Urus rented about 2 days before, there were a group of Youtubers, called i “The Borderline”. For the investigators they were making a challenge, which they should then have published on social media.

The purpose of those guys is just to earn followers and money doing these challenges. They had called it: “Living 50 hours inside a Lamborghini.”

Witnesses said the car had been hurtling through the neighborhood at high speed for about 2 days. The 5-year-old boy, who had just finished the end-of-school party and with his mother and little sister, was perhaps returning to home.

However, the woman in an attempt to turn to a road, was overwhelmed from that big-engined car. Unfortunately the clash appeared a lot serious right away.

The child’s father, who intervened on the spot, seeing his wife on the ground and the car destroyed, tried to take justice alone. The agents and some witnesses managed to stop it in time.

5-year-old boy who died in the accident: the story of a witness

Given the proximity to the school, other fathers also attended the site. One of them in an interview with The Corriere della Serahe explained that after the accident those boys got out of the car, they continued to filming and laughed quietly. The man stated:

They laughed without restraint. They laughed and filmed the wrecked cars. The biggest shame is that on Wednesday the boy driving the car got out and laughed with his friends. They haven’t shed a tear.