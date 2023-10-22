She added: “Thousands of policemen work in shifts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, doing hard work aimed at identifying bodies.”

According to the Times of Israel website, many of the bodies were burned or mutilated, making the task of identifying them very difficult.

More than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, were killed on the first day of the Hamas attack on October 7, according to Israeli authorities.

Hamas fighters detained about 200 people, Israelis, foreigners and dual citizens, in Israel and transferred them to Gaza.

While 4,385 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, including 1,756 children and 967 women, in addition to 13,561 wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Strip.