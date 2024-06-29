These are still the first moments and the first emotions experienced by Temptation Island 2024, the famous reality summer created by Maria De Filippi. The new season has just begun and the first episode has already won over a good portion of the public, with millions of viewers glued to their screens.

The evening of the day before yesterday, Thursday 27 June, the first episode of the reality show, recorded an audience of 3,248,000 spectators, with one share of 24.9%. This important and significant result demonstrates the continued and strong interest of the public in the Mediaset format. The public, moreover, is always very attracted by the developments of the couples who had made their official entrance to the Is Morus Relais the previous Thursday.

Since the program is recorded, there is never a lack of interesting previews and teasers of the Mediaset reality show that keep viewers in suspense. As is now a “tradition”, Philip Bisciglia introduced the boyfriends and girlfriends, showing the first moments they spent in their respective villages. As expected, there are many episodes that already make us think of an edition full of surprises.

One of the previews at the center of attention at the moment is that relating to revelations by Biagio D’Anelli, which revealed the elimination of two participants from the program for shocking reasons different from those that initially emerged: “Is it true that two boyfriends have been eliminated? Yes, I know some things and you will also find it on the weekly ‘Nuovo Tv’. I anticipate that this elimination will be revealed next week. It seems that this couple deceived the editorial team.”

Temptation Island

No names were mentioned, true, but D’Anelli also added that the couple would have tried to deceive the production of the reality show. “These two were discovered and, once they arrived in Sardinia, they found a serious production that kicked them out. It’s as if I were going to Men and women saying I want to find the love of my life while I already have eight relationships outside. The editorial staff notices everything!”.

In short, D’Anelli reveals a sensational elimination precisely because of the respect he shows for the work of the authors: “The authors do an enormous job and don’t choose people at random; there is always a valid criterion for selection. They choose people who already have problems or cracks in their relationship. And that’s right, at least you either fix the vase or break it completely and move on.” It remains to be seen how much the anticipation will be confirmed and in what terms.