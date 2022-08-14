Chiapas.- The self-defense group, “The Machete” requested the Attorney General of the State of Chiapas, investigate the homicide of Javier Ruiz “N” and his son “José “N”, who were assassinated last Friday, August 5, in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas.

Through a video published on social networks, the self-defense groups urged the authorities to take charge of the investigation, because in case I know that justice is not done, “El Machete” will capture them under their own regulations.

In the publication, the self-defense groups pointed out that those killed were innocent people and the residents of their community in Chenalhó support them, for which they regretted that subjects on a motorcycle would kill them in a “cowardly” way.

“We are waiting for the authorities to act immediately against those who are guilty of this crime, because in this municipality the main authors of this execution are already known,” mentioned the group.

They also pointed out that they have well identified the culprits and they go by the names of Julio “G”, alias Xut’ax and Ernesto “G” who received financing from Rubén “H”, Arturo “R”, and Geovani.

They also pointed out that those presumed guilty of the murder commit crimes and carry out various violent acts, including car theft in San Cristóbal de las Casas and drug sales. And they warned “scooter” groups not to accept these types of people since they only seek justice.