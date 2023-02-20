A group of four men aboard a vehicle parked between the streets of Zumpango and Otumba of the Estado de México neighborhood, in the municipality of Naucalpanwhere they were executed.

According to the first reports, the crew members had gotten out of the car to talk, when other subjects in a car that was circulating in the area opened fire against them, leaving three dead and one wounded.

Due to these events, neighbors called the Municipal Police, but when the uniformed officers arrived at the scene, those responsible had already escaped and only found the bodies of the four victims.

Officials immediately requested the support of the emergency services; paramedics confirmed that three of them no longer had vital signs and confirmed the death.

While the fourth was moved to the green hills hospitalto receive medical attention for gunshot wounds, although his current state of health is unknown.

The area was cordoned off and personnel from the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM)arrived to begin the corresponding inquiries as well as the removal of the bodies.

So far there are no reports of people arrested, but it is presumed that it could have been a direct attack, although the reasons for it are not known at this time.