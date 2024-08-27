A surprising archaeological excavation at Guangzhou Zoo in southern China has uncovered 148 ancient tombs filled with treasures, the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology said on Monday.

This discovery, which has astonished experts, reveals vestiges of a Late Neolithic settlement, whose artifacts date back to between 4300 and 4600 years old.

During the three-month excavation, archaeologists found nearly 200 artifacts, including ceramics, bronze objects, jade jewelry and porcelain, Xinhua news agency reported.

This discovery promises to provide a more detailed insight into life in the Late Neolithic in the Guangzhou region, as well as the cultural and social evolution of its inhabitants.

The Tombs

One of the most intriguing aspects of the excavation was the discovery of tombs spanning various historical periods, from the ancient Han Dynasty to the early years of the People’s Republic of China.

The most important discoveries are a nearly intact tomb from the Eastern Jin Dynasty (317-420) and a tomb from the Southern Dynasty (420-589). Photo:Science & View Magazine Share

According to Science & View, the orderly arrangement of the tombs suggests that the site was a well-planned cemetery. Of the 148 tombs discovered, 121 date back to the Ming and Qing Dynasties (1368-1911), while the oldest date back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 220 AD).

Eight of the tombs, belonging to the Jin and Southern Dynasties periods (265-589), were notable for their structural complexity, with some reaching up to 10 meters in length. In addition, 15 tombs date back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), a period of great cultural and commercial splendor in China, which reinforces the historical relevance of the area.

Aerial view of the archaeological excavation. Photo:Science & View Magazine Share

Among the most recent discoveries were 48 tombstones dating from the Republic of China (1912-1949) to the early years of the current People’s Republic, providing valuable information on the funeral customs of the time.

Hidden treasures

In addition to the tombs, archaeologists unearthed a remarkable array of artifacts that reflect the high level of craftsmanship in ancient China. Among these finds are several pieces of jade and pottery, as well as structures that may have served as dwellings or community gathering places.

During the excavations, pieces of pottery and porcelain were found, including vases, jars and plates. Photo:Science & View Magazine Share

The unearthed treasures include ceramic and porcelain jars, plates and vessels, as well as mirrors and bronze ornaments. Jewellery and jade beads, a material associated in ancient times with nobility and spirituality, were also found, underlining the importance of this archaeological site.

For experts, the most significant finds are two nearly intact tombs belonging to the Eastern Jin (317-420) and Southern Jin (420-589) Dynasties. According to Cheng Hao, an official with the Guangzhou Archaeological Institute, “These discoveries are crucial to the study of tomb forms and burial customs of the Six Dynasties (222-589) in Guangzhou, as well as offering a window into the construction technology of that period.”

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from La Nación (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.