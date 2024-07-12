Treasures that are many years old tend to have a remarkably high value in the United States, often even exceeding expectations. That’s why every time one is found in the country, it immediately becomes news, as happened with a historical relic found by archaeologists working at Minute Man National Historical Park in Concord, Massachusetts.

Digging through that area, Five musket balls were found, which are believed to have come from the battle of Puente Norte against British forces. They were reportedly fired by members of the colonial militia, according to reports in Fox Newsa site that spoke with Jarrad Fuoss, Minute Man ranger and historical weapons specialist.

Fuoss showed his astonishment at the situation, explaining: “These musket balls can be collectively considered as ‘The shot heard around the world’and it’s incredible that they have survived for so long. It’s also a poignant reminder that we are all guardians of this battlefield and we are here to preserve and protect our shared history.”

Image of one of the treasures found from Puente Norte Photo:National Park Service (NPS) Share

This means that ammunition, linked to the American Revolution, They had been there for more than 250 yearsso finding them now is a milestone in American history. Fuoss revealed that they are made of lead, which was “very common” at the time.

The archaeologists who found them were preparing for the park’s Great American Outdoors Act project, which involved modernizing the site’s structure. “We didn’t expect to find them. We weren’t looking for them. We were just trying to make sure nothing was damaged.”“Fuoss said.

What was the Battle of Puente Norte, a historic battle in the United States?

In the year 1775, according to what they say in Fox News, Local militia leaders ordered the first shooting at their own government soldiersand this event, which occurred in the center of Minute Man National Historical Park, was named the Battle of North Bridge.

These fights lasted less than three minutes, but They left a total of 18 soldiers dead or woundedof which three were members of the British squadron. Finding a remnant of this military event so many years later was as unexpected as it was interesting for all the Americans, who You will now be able to see these musket balls found next Saturday, July 13 in the park, where they will be exhibited as part of Archaeology Day.