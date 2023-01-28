The sad story of the teacher of the institute that some of the five boys who died at Fonte Nuova had attended

A tragedy, the one that took place in Fonte Nuova in the night between last Thursday and Friday, which destroyed the lives of the five guys disappeared, but which at the same time shocked that of all the inhabitants of the small town located in the metropolitan area of ​​Rome. Professor Guadaccini, vice principal of the school that three of the victims attended, also spoke, with a voice broken by emotion.

There vice principal of the IIS Frammartino of Fonte Nuova remembers very well his former students who, as he told the microphones of Fanpage.itattended his institute until three years ago, when they graduated.

He remembers them as young friendly and very unitedalthough they were different from each other.

The Professor said she has them also met recently: “We spoke recently, about a month ago, to do the orientation in view of the university for the high school graduates“.

This morning, the Vice Principal said again, they all gathered in the school hall, all shocked. Yes. I am hug each other and yes they are listen to you, to cope as possible with a sudden and unprepared pain. To which it is impossible to prepare.

Finally, a thought also to families of the young victims:

I put myself in the shoes of a mother who has children: we are not ready to see our children die before us.

The accident in which the five boys lost their lives

It was about 2:00 in the night between last Thursday and Friday, when a strong commotion woke up the inhabitants of Fonte Nuova. It came from the Nomentana, the road that leads to Rome, where a Fiat 500 carrying 6 boys between 17 and 22 years of age, it overturned several times after hitting a light pole and a tree.

Valerio Di Paolo, Alessio Guarnieri, Simone Ramazzotti, Leonardo Chiapparelli, Giulia Sclavo, Flavia Troisi had spent the evening together to celebrate the birthday of one of the girls, and by then, presumably, they were on their way home.

With the violent impact the car was completely gone destroyed. Some of the bodies of the young people were thrown onto the asphalt, others got stuck between the metal sheets.

Valerio, Alessio and Simone aged 22 and Flavia 17 of them lost their lives instantly. Giulia, rushed to the Umberto I polyclinic in Rome, died shortly after. Nothing to do for the five boys. Leonardo is the only survivor and is still struggling to survive.