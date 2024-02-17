'At the bottom there is room' and 'Dad in trouble' are television hits in their different television homes. One from América TV and another from Latina. 'AFHS' focuses its plot on the different economic conditions under which two families live and 'Dad in trouble' tells the story of Martín, a frigate captain, who is faced with the challenge of raising his children alone, but realizes that they also need a mother in their lives.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Blomberg, from 'Dad in Trouble', fears becoming a mother: “The world is destroyed”

Under this line, the different characters in the series emerge, among them Yoni Gonzales, interpreted by Joaquin Escobarand Misha, played by Ekaterina Konyshevain 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' in 2015. Both were a couple in the América TV hit and, without thinking about it, they would meet again years later in 'Papá en apuros'.

Who is Ekaterina Konysheva and what nationality does she have?

Ekaterina is a Russian-born Peruvian actress, dancer and teacher, who has developed her artistic career in television series, films and plays in Peru, with an extensive career. Some hits in which she participated were 'Lalola', 'Stories behind death', 'At the bottom there is room', and now she acts in 'Dad in distress' playing Kate Chamberline.

What were the characters of Ekaterina Konysheva and Joaquín Escobar like in 'AFHS'?

YOU CAN SEE: Nico Ponce on his role in 'Dad in trouble': “There has been no envy, everyone has moved forward”

Misha was a young Russian woman who sought Peruvian nationality so as not to be reported to her native Russia. For this reason, she becomes romantically involved with Reyna Pachas's son, Yoni Gonzáles, to marry him and thus be able to stay in Peru; However, her plans do not go as they thought and Yoni does not agree to marry her, since he is still in love with her previous partner, the 'pericotita', which unleashes the young woman's anger.

Joaquín Escobar and Ekaterina Konysheva. Photo: capture from América TV.

What are the characters of Ekaterina Konysheva and Joaquín Escobar like in 'Dad in Trouble'?

Joaquín Escobar disappeared from the small screen for a few years; However, he returned with a bang by playing Jonathan Quiroz, Vicky's son. A bright and studious young man who is in the Naval Academy, he is a companion and friend of Cristóbal, Martín's eldest son.

On the other hand, Ekaterina Konysheva He managed to play a character with greater prominence than the one he had in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. In 'Dad in Trouble', the young actress plays Kate Chamberline, a young American who travels the world escaping the conservatism of her parents. At first she thought of staying in Peru for a short time, but she became fascinated by the landscapes, the sea and the history of the country. She rents a room near the house of Victoria Pacheco and her children, and she has lived in love with Matías Quiroz since she met him.

#dating #39AFHS39 #met #Latina #littleremembered #story #Yoni #Misha