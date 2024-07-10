According to the criteria of

The recognition of these pieces was carried out by one of the Centers of Excellence and Experience CBP, who are charged with protecting the U.S. economy by monitoring commercial activity. They considered the articles to be inauthentic.and if genuine, would have had a retail price of more than US$10,000,000.

The items were seized by infringe the original trademarks that had been registered by CBP for border control. According to the details, the first confiscated shipment, estimated at US$5’000.000contained a total of 1,466 piece of jewelry and was destined for a residence in Brooklyn, New York.

Just one day later, CBP seized a second and third shipmentalso from China, but this time Their final destination was Miami, Florida. Between these two packages was the rest of the counterfeit jewelry, 921 pieces. Like the first shipment, if they had been authentic, this was a shipment of US$4,950,000.

What happened to the pieces that CBP found?

According to the official CBP website, all items were seized. applying intellectual property rights and were referred to Homeland Security Investigations for further analysis. For her part, the Director of the Chicago Field Office, LaFonda D. Sutton-Burkeexplained: “These large seizures illustrate the work our officers do every day to protect our country, its citizens and economy.”

He added: “Every day, CBP agents confiscate these fraudulent shipments. Criminals are trying to exploit the mail environment by selling their counterfeit products. Although this package had a low declared value, poses the same potential risks to health, safety and economic security than shipments in larger, more traditional containers.”