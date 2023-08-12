Zaria City Council spokesman Abdullah Qarabi said the incident occurred while hundreds of worshipers were performing Friday prayers at the city’s central mosque.
“Four bodies were found initially, then the rescue team found the other three bodies after combing the collapsed mosque,” he added.
Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where regulations are not properly enforced and building materials are often of substandard quality.
#buried #rubble #dead #collapse #mosque #Nigeria #video #documenting #tragedy
Leave a Reply