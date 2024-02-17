Apps to find love are designed to connect compatible people. But a couple from Minnesota never imagined that through these platforms they would find someone with whom they not only shared tastes but multiple life similarities. They were born on the same day, in the same hospital, they even went to the same school.

Elizabeth Christensen, mother of two young children, was going through a divorce in 2023 when she decided to meet new people through the Hinge dating app without imagining that You would meet someone with a life story incredibly similar to yours.

Elizabeth Colbert met her now husband on a dating app. Photo: LinkedIn Elizabeth Colbert

The first day he entered the application he contacted Joshua Colbert, and they began to ask each other the typical questions to get to know each other, for example, where they had grown up. Little by little they realized that they had more in common than they imagined. “He asked me where I grew up and I told him Andover and I went to Northside Christian School,” Joshua shared. To which Elizabeth responded, “Isn't this a joke? I went to that kindergarten too,” according to what they told the media. CBSNews. When they shared more information they realized that they had even been in the same class.

That curiosity was enough to attract attention, but as they continued talking they realized more similarities. Elizabeth was born on September 13, 1988, the same day as Joshua. And not only that, they were both born at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, meaning The couple was born in the same place, on the same day and only six hours apart.

Despite all this Curiously, they had never crossed paths and their families did not know each other either. But when Elizabeth shared the curious situation with her parents, they looked for old videos and found that Joshua did indeed appear in them. “The craziest thing is that his mother zoomed in on the video,” the man said.

The couple who were born on the same day in the same place got married just 5 months later

The couple was convinced that so many similarities could not be a coincidence. They were sure that they were united by God because, Despite having had such a similar beginning in life, each one followed their path until they finally met.

Elizabeth was married for nine years and Joshua for five. They were both at a vulnerable time when they met and the course of their lives changed, in their opinion, due to divine intervention.

They were so confident in their good luck that Just a month after they started dating, Joshua asked her if she wanted to be his wife. and approximately five months later they were married. And to continue with the curiosities, they chose to join their lives on September 13, 2023, that is, when they both turned 35 years old.

One more curiosity about their romantic story is that they decided to locate their kindergarten teacher and she appeared with a photograph of them both on a school day.