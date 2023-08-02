While Kolthoum was being raped by four paramilitary fighters in the Darfur region, hit by the war in sudan, she was also being racially abused.

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing.

“They were barbarians. They took turns raping me under the tree where I had gone to collect firewood. to (make a fire) to keep warm,” he says in a shaky voice over the phone line.

We have changed her name and that of another rape survivor cited in this article.

Kolthoum, in his 40s, belongs to the black African Masalit community of West Darfur, while his rapists were Arabs from the Rapid Support Forces (FAR).

This paramilitary group stands accused of committing many atrocities in a conflict that has become increasingly racial and ethnic in Darfur.

Kolthoum lived in El Geneina, historically a symbol of black African power in Darfur and the traditional capital of the Masalit kingdom. Now she fled with her sick husband and children.

Kolthoum says his rapists told him to leave the city because “it belongs to the Arabs”, fueling the fears of many black Africans that the FAR, along with allied militias known as the Janjaweed, want to turn the ethnically mixed region into an area dominated by the Arabs.

Sudan plunged into civil war in mid-April after its two most powerful generals, Army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhanand the commander of the FAR, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as “Hemedti”, will fight.

Their feud has reignited the conflict in Darfur, which first erupted in 2003, killing some 300,000 people in the region.

This most recent clash has forced more than 160,000 people, mostly from the Masalit community, to flee to Chad.

It is not clear how many people have died in the region, the lowest estimate of the death toll in El Geneina is 5,000.

FAR fighters have also been accused of committing atrocities in Sudan’s most populous state, Khartoum, home to the capital.

The paramilitaries control much of the state and the army is unable to drive them back. The fighting has triggered an exodus of nearly two million people since mid-April.

In Khartoum, the violence has not acquired a racial or ethnic dimension. Arabs and people of other ethnicities are victims of the ongoing battles.

Ibtissam, 24, told the BBC she was on her way to visit her aunt when three FAR soldiers stopped her.

“They took my weapons and asked me where I was going. When I told them that I was going to my aunt’s house, they accused me of belonging to the intelligence services of the army”, he told me with a broken voice.

The soldiers then forced her to accompany them in their car and took her to a nearby house.

“I saw another man inside the house, in his underwear. I tried to run away. But one of the soldiers hit me so hard that I fell to the ground. They threatened to kill me if I moved or yelled again,” she said crying over the phone.

“The three of them took turns raping me more than once. They then took me back to their car and dumped me on the side of the road at sunset,” he recounted.

After a brief pause, Ibtissam described how she felt “totally humiliated and angry.”

“I wanted to kill myself. But I held on. I returned home and did not tell anyone what happened“.

The UN Human Rights office in Sudan said in early July that it had received reports of 21 incidents of sexual violence against at least 57 women and girls.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk noted that “the FAR have been identified as perpetrators” in almost all cases reported to his office.

Both the UN and local rights groups believe these numbers are only a fraction of the true scale of the crime.

Sudanese human rights activist Ahlam Nasser said she has no doubt that rape is “systematically” used as a weapon of war to terrorize people.

“[La violación] it has been used in Darfur in the past and is being used in this current war in Khartoum, particularly by the FAR,” he said.

The activist has now fled the country. She claims that she too has heard horror stories from some of the women in Khartoum.

“In some cases, mothers were raped in front of their children,” denounced Nasser.

The FAR deny that its fighters are behind these attacks.

In a voice recording sent to the BBC, his spokesman, Mohammed al Mukhtar, said his fighters “commit themselves to the highest ethical standards of warfare.”

“There are deliberate campaigns to tarnish the reputation of our fighters after the military victories we have achieved,” he added.

When I told him that I had spoken to women who had identified FAR fighters as their attackers, al-Mukhtar said that people posing as FAR members were responsible for the atrocities.

The conflict has left survivors of rape and sexual violence with little help. Most hospitals are no longer working and it can be difficult to reach the few that are.

Kolthoum and Ibtissam told me that the pain will haunt them forever.

“I will never forget what happened to me. A mark of shame will follow me forever, like my shadow,” Kolthoum said.

