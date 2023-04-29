José Juan “N” has been arrested in NaucalpanState of Mexico, accused of shooting two of his cousins, one of whom died.

The Specialized Homicide Prosecutor of the State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office (FGJEM), the Intelligence and Analysis Unit of the Valley of Mexico of the Secretary of State Security, and the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) of the Commission for Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide (CONAHO), collaborated to complete the arrest warrant.

According to investigations, on April 4, in the town of Río Frío, in ixtapalucain the house of one of the victims, a family reunion was held in which the aggressor and his cousins ​​José Javier “N” and Hugo “N” were present.

Those involved already had quarrels and began to argue, at which point José Juan “N” took out a pistol, shot his two relatives and fled.

JOsé Javier "N" died at the scene, while Hugo "N" was injured and was transferred to the Regional High Specialty Hospital of Ixtapaluca.

State and federal authorities managed to locate the defendant outside his place of work in the El Parque neighborhood, where he was detained. Later, he was transferred to the Chalco Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.

Presumed femicide falls; suffocated a minor in front of his three little brothers

A man identified as Juan Carlos “N”, known as “El Flaco”, was arrested by the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicide in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico, for the femicide of his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The arrest was made in coordination with the Commission for Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection.

According to the investigations, the defendant arrived at his home in the Rinconada San Marcos neighborhood, in Tultitlán, on the night of April 21, where his stepdaughter was asleep. Noticing the absence of her mother, he tried to rape her youngest, but when she resisted, he suffocated her in front of her three younger brothers, ages 2, 5 and 7.