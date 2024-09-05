Bocoyna, Chih.- The cards that were left with seven people “taped” on posts in the streets of San Juanito contain messages that identify them as alleged crystal meth users and “thieves” from said community located in the municipality of Bocoyna.

“This is going to happen to all sellers and consumers of crystal meth (and thieves) NCDJ,” the signs say, with some minor variations in the messages and the font, according to images captured by residents of that precinct. Crystal meth is one of the cheapest synthetic drugs offered in urban and rural areas by some criminal groups; the signature on the messages (NCDJ), however, refers to the New Juarez Cartel, which presumably dominates in that part of the mountain region. In this regard, the District Attorney’s Office for the Western Zone reported that the men found tied to posts, who also had messages placed on them on cards, refused to file a formal complaint or testify before the investigating authorities. However, the FGE stated that they are investigating cameras to clarify the incident. The Attorney General’s Office emphasized through a press release that they will analyze the chambers of commerce after finding people tied to posts with cards. For this reason, an official investigation was initiated regarding the events that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, September 2 in San Juanito, municipality of Bocoyna, where several men were found tied to posts in the downtown area. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is compiling the investigation file on the events that could constitute criminal acts such as the deprivation of liberty of persons. In addition, personnel from Forensic Services analyzed the images from cameras in different establishments and carried out the seizure of cardboard with written messages. The report indicates that a report generated through the 911 emergency system was attended to, and contact was made with at least three of the people found with tan-colored adhesive tape. However, the men indicated that it was not their wish to give an interview to the investigators or file any type of complaint or report regarding the events that occurred, so the corresponding investigations continue to determine what happened.

[email protected]