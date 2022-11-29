During a dispute, he took the life of his partner: Sandra Fratus was arrested on charges of voluntary homicide aggravated by futile reasons

What happened in Morengo, in the province of Bergamo, is still to be clarified. Sandra Fratusa 51-year-old woman, took the life of her 31-year-old companion with a stab wound to the chest.

The investigations revealed that immediately after the events, the woman changed her Facebook status to “widow“. According to the first widespread rumors, the son of Sadra Fratus would have noticed this change. The same one who would have raised the alarm to the authorities.

When the agents and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found the woman who was trying to revive the companion of Nigerian descent. But no one could do anything to save the 31-year-old’s life Ernest Emperor Mohamed.

The dynamics is still being examined by the police, the two were arguing and it would seem that their relationship was now in crisis for some time.

Sandra’s attorney talks about possible defence. It cannot be excluded that the woman took the weapon to defend herself from her partner.

Now the investigators will evaluate its reconstruction also on the basis of the state of the places. What is certain is that we are faced with a broken and desperate person who continues to cry and who did not want to do what he did. Unfortunately that one blow was fatal to his man.

The 51-year-old, from the story of her lawyer, keep crying. Maybe he just wanted to hurt the 31-year-old. But that one stab wound, straight to the chestdid not let him escape.

Now only the investigations will determine what really happened in that house between the man and the woman. Fratus is currently under arrest on charges of voluntary crime aggravated by futile reasons.

Some newspapers talk about an alleged one slap given by the man, who would have dropped the glasses of the woman, who in turn would have taken the knife to defend herself.

Sandra would keep repeating that she can’t realize what happened and that he loved his partner.