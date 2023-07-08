Nia Tolbert was already a mother of three, including twins, when she found out she was pregnant again: ‘The ultrasound was shocking’

This beautiful story has gone around the world through social networks. Nia Tolbert is a mother who has discovered that she is pregnant, but who did not expect to receive such a surprise from life.

The woman and her husband Robert were already parents of a six-year-old boy and two-year-old twins when they saw that test positive. They knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but they were over the moon.

When it came time to go to the doctor for the ultrasound, they received though news they didn’t expect.

Not expecting a child, Nia Tolbert and her husband would have welcomed triplets. “The doctor looked at me and told me with incredible calm that there were three hearts. I didn’t know what to say, I was shocked. So I answered him if he was sure and asked him to check if there wasn’t a fourth one ”.

“She knew I was already a mother of twins and told me my case was really rare. It is not common for a mother who has already had twins to become pregnant with a triplet naturally.”

After having to examine herself, Nia discovered she was hyperovularwhich means that your body releases more than one egg at a time during ovulation. Robert was not present during the first ultrasound and the mother-to-be didn’t know how to tell him the news. She herself was excited and worried at the same time. So, she has arranged a trip with the children, she has them left a note and left for Florida.

“Please accept this gift from me and from God”, these are the words that Robert found himself reading when he returned home, accompanied by an ultrasound. There were also three newly purchased onesies. The future dad is passed out on the floor.

It took a while, but then he recovered from the shock and accepted those three gifts from God, certain that they would fill their lives with joy. After a few months, they found that they were going to welcome them into their arms three beautiful girls.