A plate of gnocchi with butter: $ 710. A mixed salad, much smaller than expected: $ 480. A 1.25L soda $ 460. Three empanadas: $ 330. ¿Ice? Yes, they were even charged for this ($ 80) to a Buenos Aires family who visited the grill “Creole stove” located on Route 38, a few meters from the northern access to the town of Huerta Grande (Córdoba). The exaggerated ticket went viral on social networks.

“Hello beautiful people: here I share something that happened to me tonight. I went to dinner at Fogón Criollo and this is the account I paid. I share it so that you can think before going to this place They charge you almost even for breathing! We were three adults, two minors. $ 8720. And above all, the account is incorrect … “, said the complainant Andrea Arrozpide that he shared the role, which does not even have tax value, in which he was charged a fortune for a dinner that was not up to the task.

“Since we arrived we began to see strange things”The woman told the site La Estafa Online, where she described that this was the last night of her family vacation in the mountainous province, a destination they often visit. The farewell was going to be with a kid as the main course so the woman, along with her husband, her 82-year-old mother and her children of 11 and 17, went through different grills looking for the desired dish to finish their walk in the best way.

They even charged them for ice and butter.

“We were on Wednesday, which was our last night, looking for a place that had kid. We toured three other grills and none had it,” said the victim. Finally they arrived at the “Fogón Criollo”, they consulted for the plate and, with the affirmative answer of the waiter, the tasks were divided. While the father parked the car, Andrea took her mother to the bathroom and the boys were occupying the table. Quick to take advantage of the situation the employees of the place, which was empty, began to bring things to the boys.

“I accompanied my mother to the bathroom, she is 82 so it took a little while to go back and forth and When I returned, my children were already seated, they had an open soda and they had some empanadas “The woman continued in dialogue with El Doce. “Only then did they bring us the menu and we could see that the cola drink was 460 pesos. We found the situation a bit uncomfortable because the boys were already drinking, but we let it pass.”

The idea was to have a good night, so the family decided to leave the “mistake” behind and order the long-awaited dish. “We ordered kid for two and roast for two. With a portion of salad, which ended up being minimal, and some gnocchi without sauce that were 560 pesos, but in the end they were charged 710 because they had butter. “

The order was much smaller than they expected and “the meat was reheated”.

When the meat arrived there was a general disappointment: “It was not a portion for two. They had different cooking points, so you realized that everything was not fresh off the grill. The pieces were also very chopped and all covered with tomato slices on top “.

Dinner passed and the moment came when the night was completely ruined. “We had just arranged for my mom to pay for dinner because it was goodbye, and when we saw the amount there was a tense situation. My mom got sick and she didn’t want us to fight. ‘Let me pay, which is the farewell,’ he told me and we decided to leave it there so as not to have a bad time. We also left the tip and we left, “said Andrea, who later unloaded her anger in the viral post.

“The problem was quantity and quality The portions were minimal and reheated! They brought us everything together on the same grill and you could tell that it was meat that had been given a second chance. We ordered a salad without looking at the price, but the size was for one person. Also, they charged us for ice and 200 pesos more for putting butter on the gnocchi. We pay and leave a tip because it is what corresponds, but it is not good. We always come on vacation to Córdoba because we love it, but they took advantage of the situation“, he wrote next to the photo of the unusual account.

The scam at a Cordoba grill went viral.

The scam went viral, generating anger especially from many Cordobans, angry because this kind of events affect much-needed tourism. “I didn’t think it was going to go so far, but it seems right to me, especially because of the resources that were used in the restaurant to take advantage of us. It’s good that it is known so that no one else will do something like what they did to us. They used the boys and that’s something that bothered me a lot “, the woman said.

“What would you say to the owners? That the strategy they used to induce us to consume does not seem correct to me. Besides, as soon as we got to the table they pressured us a lot to place the orderThey came constantly and the truth was that it was an ugly moment. We were the only ones on the grill and we were treated badly. On the other hand there are incorrect questions in the sum, the account was badly done. The result that the amount would have to have is different and they even charged us for ice “.

Finally, the Online Scam site assured that it approached the grill in question and those responsible denied the situation: “They assured that the published account and the letter that appeared there It wasn’t from any of those who run the restaurant. They also stressed that what they actually consumed on the premises does not appear there either. “