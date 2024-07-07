There is no end to tragedies and the inhabitants of Oristano. A short while ago, along Provincial Road 11 of Paulilatino, a terrible road accident occurred which resulted in the death of three young boys.

Location of the collision

Here’s what happened to Mario, Roberto and Giovanni.

Oristano: Another crash between a motorbike and a car: three young people lose their lives

Along the Provincial 11 of Paulilatino, in the province of Oristano, a terrible event occurred accident who took three young boys from life. To leave us Mario Sedda31 years old, John Melis of 30 and Roberto Daga of 27.

The fight

The accident is said to have occurred yesterday when the three were on board their motorcycle with whom they had gone out to spend a day in freedom and happiness. Unfortunately, however, this moment of leisure and carefreeness has turned into the worst nightmare ever.

This is because the three boys allegedly collided with a car and from this crash a fire which would have made things worse. The road in question is always very busy and there are really a lot of motorcyclists who find themselves traveling this route during the weekend.

The dynamics of the accident

The victims

The time of the accident is not yet clear, as many believe it occurred in the early hours of Saturday afternoon, while others believe it occurred in the evening. In any case, the dynamics would have originated following the clash between a car and one of the motorcycles driven by the three boys. The car involved is a Mercedes which came from the opposite direction and apparently it was this one that knocked out the motorbike of one of the boys.

Accident scene

Unfortunately this impact would have given rise to a chain reaction which involved the other two vehicles. From here a fire which spread along the entire stretch of road until help arrived.

Most likely all this is due to the loss of the gas exit from the means of transport. The flames would then have spread also to the countryside underlying, which is why it was necessary to also contact the Forestry Corps. Injured in the impact the driver of the car, while for the three motorcyclists there was nothing that could be done.