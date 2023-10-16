For most, vacations are the most anticipated time of the year, but what was thought to be an ideal day turned, for some travelers, into a somewhat terrifying and strange experience. One of them published a video on TikTok to show that, when they arrived at their hotel room, they found a monkey.

The woman, @flaviamartinn, said she went with other people on vacation to Africa and on one of those days they left her bedroom door open. To her surprise, when they arrived the monkey was rummaging through her belongings.

In the video you can see the animal on top of the bed in the room, where it remained for 30 minutes, according to the tiktoker. At the same time, she and her friend were hiding and scared in the bathroom. Without being able to do anything but record the funny and dangerous story, they waited for the monkey to get bored and decide to leave.

Between laughter and screams, the user also explained that, in addition to scaring them, the monkey thought of stealing a pair of socks and some bags of sugar and coffee that they had there. Likewise, she commented that when they arrived at that lodging place the staff warned them about these species. They were told that these animals used to be aggressive and most of the time take other people’s things. For this reason, they urged them to leave the rooms completely closed.

The monkey went viral on social networks

The clip accumulated six million views, as well as hundreds of comments from people surprised by the discovery: “Baboons are super aggressive”; “Baboons only rely on being aggressive and they won’t leave you until you fight or until they catch up to you”; “I did see Tarzan when I was little and I know that baboons are great villains”; “It’s good that they were able to take shelter, otherwise instead of laughter they would have heard only screams straight out of a horror movie.”