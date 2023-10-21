A trip to the beach It can be the best way to relax and forget for a moment the stress and routine of daily life. However, we should never stop taking precautions, especially because we could come across surprises, as happened to a family who visited Vallarta Port, in Mexico.

When it comes to visiting the sea You have to be careful and follow the instructions of the authorities, especially if you do not know the area and do not know how to swim well. But we also have to be alert around us, because a marine visitor could surprise us.

TikTok video goes viral for showing snakes on the beach in Puerto Vallarta

Through a video of TikTok Uploaded by Melanie’s account, @user9733862746744, the moment the vacationers encountered a snake was shown. In the clip you can see how on the banks of the beach, between the foam of the sea, the waves and the sand, the animal walks. The creator of the video assures in her publication that it was not just one, but several snakes that could be seen in the water.

The recording was published about a week ago and has accumulated more than 687,000 views, as well as hundreds of comments. Most users ask you to share exactly what beach That is, others assure that the appearance of said snakes It is because the hotel industry is destroying the natural habitat, and there are also those who mention that it is normal for the time of year.

Recommendations for walking on the beach

Of course, those who have seen the video express that they would be very afraid of encountering these animals on their trip to the beach; But, the important thing is to follow the recommendations of the authorities, because in states like Nayarit, in Mexico, the municipal Civil Protection unit has in several seasons urged tourists not to enter the water due to the presence of sea ​​snakes.

If the beach presents a red flag, This indicates that entering the sea represents a risk to the life or health of people due to unfavorable sea conditions, the presence of toxic animals or pollution.. There may also be a purple flag indicating dangerous wildlife, so people are prohibited from entering the area. sea for your own safety. This according to a local media called Vallarta Today.

It should be mentioned that the video does not specify what type of snake It is the one that was found and the authorities have not commented on the matter. However, in the state of Jalisco, according to local media MetropolisMX, the presence of two species of these animals have already been detected, one of them is a moray eel, considered the most aggressive, whose bite is painful; although it usually hides among the stones and comes out only at night. The other case is the snakes marine, Although they are poisonous, they do not usually attack unless they feel threatened.