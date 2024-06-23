The Mayor of Malinaltepec, Acasio Flores, murdered last Thursday by a group of armed men, is laid to rest in his home amid demands for justice from citizens to the Government of Guerrero.

The Mayor’s body arrived last night in a carriage to his house in Malinaltepec and the people who were waiting for him shouted for justice.

The protesters complained that Governor Evelyn Salgado had not done anything to ensure that the armed group that had held the Mayor in the La Guadalupe neighborhood released him and thus prevented his assassination.

Last Friday Flores was found in the bed of his truck that was abandoned on the Tlapa-Marquelia highway, near La Guadalupe.

Acasio Flores was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of Chilpancingo, where the legal autopsy was performed and he was later taken to Malinaltepec.

Tomorrow a posthumous tribute will be paid to Flores at City Hall and he will be buried in the pantheon of that town in the Mountain region.

According to official reports, the Mayor, who previously served in the ranks of the Labor Party (PT) and in the last electoral process competed for re-election through the Social Meeting (PES), had a bullet hole in his head.

In the elections on June 2, the Mayor’s Office was won by the PT Juan Salgado Santana.

Acasio Flores would conclude his constitutional mandate on September 30.

Flores and four City Hall workers went to several communities last Thursday to inaugurate social works, and one of them was La Guadalupe, annexed to the communal ejido of Atlacatzala, which has faced an agrarian conflict with Malinaltepec for 50 years.

“It was a mistake that Mayor Acasio Flores went to La Guadalupe since he knew they didn’t want him but he trusted because he had gone before and nothing happened to him,” said a state government source.

Bellarina Bernardino Arzate, the mayor’s wife, reiterated that the state government did not promptly address the case and due to its inaction led to his murder.

The armed group that held the Mayor released the four City Hall workers and the Mayor’s driver, whom they also beat.

Acasio Flores was murdered the same Thursday, but the state government, through the undersecretary of Political and Social Affairs of the General Secretariat of Government, Francisco Rodríguez, assured that the residents were holding “the advance guard” of the Mayor and not him.

Bernadino denounced that for more than a day the Government of the Morenista Salgado was deceiving her by stating that her husband was still alive and they were negotiating his release.