The investigative police officers of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, as well as the Tlajomulco Municipal Prosecutor, died in an attack with explosives on July 11

After being identified as victims of the explosive attack in TlajomulcoJalisco, were veiled investigative police officers fallen.

On July 11, a attack with seven explosivesand one more that failed to explode, killed six people.

Among the six people are four policemenof which three are investigative police officers of prosecution.

While the remaining police element is a municipal officer of Tlajomulco who also lost his life.

The two remaining people, also fatalities from the unprecedented attack, are two civilians.

Today, two of the investigative police officers were veiled in the Moreh Chapels of the larios colony in Guadalajara, according to the news outlet Telediario.

Relatives, friends, as well as police colleagues of the victims, went to the site to say the last goodbye Mario Ángel Martínez Sánchez and José Manuel García Gómez. See also Zapopan seeks to be a tourist destination in health with the Congress of Medical Tourism

So far, the meeting point to watch over the remaining security elements, Mario Martínez Barrón and Joel Estrada Martínez, is unknown.

However, the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office through their social networks they offered their condolences to relatives of the uniformed men.

According to the president, the authorities were notified of this presumed point with human remains, but they were received by seven explosives.