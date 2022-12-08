Tamaulipas.- The woman who died after being shot along with his family, when he returned to Monterrey by the Free Highway to reynosain Los Ramones, is held in Las Capillas Marianas, in San Pedro.

Idalia Gómez Puente, 59, was traveling in an X-Trail van with her parents, a sister, and her brother-in-law, who was driving the unit.

The men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were released Tuesday.

Gómez Puente was hit by one of 20 shots from a burst from an AK-47 that the criminals shot from the back of the truck and which took his life.

The woman is veiled in the Sala Magna on the fourth floor, in Las Capillas Marianas de Gayosso, in San Pedro.

At 10:00 a.m. a mass was celebrated for the body present and at 11:00 a.m. the funeral procession departed for the Panteón Jardín Español.

It turned out that before being taken to her final resting place, family and friends will release white balloons.