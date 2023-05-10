On December 14 of last year, the Morenista senatorial leader Ricardo Monreal Ávila presented a particular vote, a personal position and a warning regarding the content and method of approval of the reforms of Plan B in electoral matters of President López Obrador and there he said with sufficient anticipation that they would be devalued by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for violations of the constitutional legislative process.

However, in the National Palace they did not attend –to say the least– not so much the political-inheritance role of Monreal, but rather his warnings in the sense that the reforms would not go through the procedures in the Court, since the opposition, that had been overwhelmed in commissions and plenary sessions of the two chambers, had announced in advance legal complaints of unconstitutionality.

In a special section, Monreal established: “it should not be forgotten that the Decree approved by the Chamber of Deputies could have generated various violations of the legislative process” and, after reviewing what was approved, the senatorial leader reached a clear conclusion: ” The Decree in question could be susceptible to being invalidated by the Supreme Court, since, as occurs with the aforementioned precedents, there were violations of the legislative procedure that violated the right of parliamentary minorities to participate in the legislative process in accordance with the democratic principle.”

Knowing that he had been marginalized from his role as leader of the black bench in the Senate, Monreal made suggestions in December to save the process and presented obvious arguments that the Court would assume, but they did not pay attention to him either. And they were viable and timely corrections:

“We propose procedural rules that are in harmony with the current constitutional norm, since the draft Decree establishes an unconstitutional norm that is to impose the obligation to request a license on federal legislators who are nominated for the consecutive election.

“It should be noted that my proposals to safeguard the constitutional order and revert the vices exposed through these reflections will be officially presented as reservations, so through said mechanism I will detail the scope of each one of them.”

The seriousness of the matter was not only the refusal of the National Palace to attend to suggestions of legislative procedures that would have to be magnified by the ministers of the Court, but also that the same mechanism of imposition of majorities was repeated in the legislative rally at the end of the ordinary period the last day of April to approve 20 laws are also being challenged in constitutional controversies in Court and that some could be annulled.

To the problem of the lack of respect for the legislative procedural technique was added a political decision that was never going to go unnoticed in the Court: avoiding direct constitutional modifications due to the lack of a qualified majority of two thirds and approving laws with a simple majority that in fact They implied constitutional modifications. And knowingly, they endorsed the legislative cheating.

Given what happened in the Court and what is to come, we must carefully read the first two paragraphs of the article by Minister Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea in Tuesday’s Milenio and identify a break in alliances:

“There are those who think, for political or partisan reasons, that they own the Constitution: that their vision of rights and democracy is the only legitimate one. That they are holders of their ‘true’ sense and that any reading that deviates from theirs is not only wrong, but reprehensible.

“In this sense, they want constitutional judges to align ourselves with their position and conform to their criteria. If we vote differently, then our position is condemnable, our integrity as judges is questionable, and our autonomy doubtful or simply non-existent.

Politics for dummies: Politics is a game of dynamic tension of power.