The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, warned this Saturday about the high traffic in La Plata de la Manaus strain, a variant of the coronavirus that the provincial government classified as “hypercontagious”.

“Very worrying: Covid 19 genomic sequencing of sick patients residing in La Plata reveals that 74% of the sample belongs to the MANAOS variant. None of them have a history of traveling abroad nor close contact with a traveler, “he published in an official on his Twitter account.

Nicolás Kreplak, Deputy Minister of Health, spoke in the same direction. “We are following the results of the genomic sequencing of samples from @BAProvincia and we have just received those from #LaPlata that indicate that 74% of those analyzed are of the manaus variant. Please, take good care of ourselves. This variant is hypercontagious”, he warned.

The Amazon variant of the coronavirus, known as P.1 or the Manaus strain, wreaked havoc in Brazil.

A joint study of scientists from the University of São Paulo (USP) and the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, reveals that it has the capacity to reinfect those who were already victims of Covid-19, shelters a double contagion power and it was involuntarily taken to all of Brazil in airliners that transported some 92,000 people until February.

At the end of March, the Government confirmed that this variant already has community circulation in the country. This means that among those infected there is no history or close contact with people who have traveled abroad.

Thus, the variants detected in Argentina are already four. The original was joined by Manaus, the 501Y.V1 from the United Kingdom and the P.2 from Rio de Janeiro. They all have community circulation.

Bed occupancy alarm

The director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Teresa Varela, affirmed this Saturday that although last year the hospital capacity was expanded in the interior of Buenos Aires “it is worrying what happens in the AMBA, since it is the place of reference for the referral of patients “.

“In the 2020 wave, the hospital capacity was expanded in all municipalities, however what happens in AMBA is worrying, because it is the place of reference for the referral of patients when in the interior the occupation of beds begins to show not encouraging indicators“Varela said.

The official assured, in radio statements, that “the human resource has been over a year of pandemic, they are exhausted, all the mechanisms for incorporation of personnel were appealed to.”

“We can add beds and respirators but if there are no people accompanying this, not sustainable“, he warned.

