Some 5,000 tons of meat that were about to be shipped they are braked in the port of Buenos Aires after the official resolution was known this Friday on the export quota.

So he warned Carlos Riusech, Vice President of the Consorcio de Frigoríficos Exportadores ABC and President of Frigorífico Gorina. “We took a survey of our associates and around 5,000 tons of meat that are stopped,” he said.

The manager explained that this problem arises from the new government regulations. “The DNU of the Executive Power 408 is categorical. Everything that is not put on board (above the ship) is not contemplated that it can be dispatched,” he said.

As he said, the merchandise It must go back to the factories and be reviewed because the port is not prepared to make a segregation on the allowed and suspended cuts. And surely what cannot be exported will be turned over to the domestic market.

“We must proceed to the removal of the containers because that merchandise entered before the decree and now the export of some cuts that are in those containers is suspended, “he added in statements to Radio Colonia.

This Tuesday, resolution 408/2021 was made official that there will be a monthly quota up to 50% taking as an average the last 6 months of 2020 until August 31, with the exception of the Hilton Quota, the 481 Quota and the North American Quota. But it may be extended depending on how supply and demand continue to develop..

Also until December 31, half beef, quarters with bones and 7 cuts (roast, skirt, matambre, roast cover, square, shoulder and empty) cannot be sold abroad.

Then, on Friday another regulation came out, 5/2021, specifying in greater detail the new export scheme based on a cMonthly, maximum and fixed rate to be exported by each refrigerator between July and August. In total, there are 63 refrigerators authorized to export a total of 30,366 tons per month.

“It is an uncomfortable situation. It takes time to develop a market and it takes time to build trust with overseas customers. There is merchandise that was going to be shipped that had advances and now we have to make a readjustment, “he added. Riusech.