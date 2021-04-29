The group of experts that advises the government of Luís Lacalle Pou warned the Uruguayan president that the country could once again increase the number of people infected with coronavirus in the coming days, which would be “extreme gravity“since the health system”has no reservations“.

The data comes from the report by the Honorary Scientific Advisory Group (GACH), which advises the Uruguayan Executive in its decision-making on covid-19.

“The epidemic in Uruguay is in a very serious situation: all indicators of the World Health Organization are at their highest level (TC4), and the response of the health system is in the limited category, as evidenced in particular by the situation of the ICCs (Intensive Treatment Centers) “, underlines the text.

In addition, it points out that the death toll in April with an average of 60 daily cases are “very significant”, since are more than 50% of the historical average mortality of Uruguay, which is between 90 and 100 deceased each day.

Based on this, it highlights that the need for a significant and rapid reduction in cases is “extremely clear.”

On the other hand, the report indicates that the last weeks first showed a plateau and then a slight decrease in incidence.

However, it ensures that mobility indicators, which had been reduced, rebounded after Easter “to values ​​even lower than in March but that do not encourage, by themselves, the necessary reduction of infections”.

“If a plateau occurs in these values, one must consider a number of deaths in May, which it is hardly less than April“, he emphasizes.

In addition, he adds: “The current trend poses the threat of (…) retaking the exponential trend of cases. This would lead to a situation of extreme gravity, since the health system no longer has reserves“.

Contrary to that, the GACH indicates that something that is “of course” in favor is the effect of vaccination, “which already reaches important portions of the population and keep up a good pace“.

“At the moment, we can say that the short-term evolution is highly uncertain, but it is not expected that in the next month vaccination alone can significantly reduce cases. In any case, and according to the characteristics of each vaccine, there should be a decrease in serious cases prior to the loss of circulation, a situation that we will continue to monitor “, he concludes.

At this time, in the South American country there are 28,123 people suffering from the disease, 535 of these people admitted to intensive care.

In addition, since the health emergency was decreed on March 13, 2020, they have been confirmed 193,027 cases of coronavirus and 2,497 deaths.

Source: EFE

