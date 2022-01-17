The butane cylinder will be paid next Tuesday at 17.75 euros, accumulating an increase of almost six euros since September 2020. A painful rise for households that depend on butane for heating and hot water, well because they do not there are no alternatives or because they cannot afford other more expensive energy sources, warns the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

This increase of 84 cents in the price of the cylinder represents an increase of 4.91% (once again touching the maximum allowed in each revision) and marks a new maximum, the highest in the last six years and which already exceeds the record historical figure of 17.50 euros that was reached between the spring of 2013 and the beginning of 2015.

The OCU also recalls that this price only applies to the traditional butane cylinder, the one that has a 12.5 kilo load and weighs more than 9 kilos when empty. Those that have a tare weight of less than 9 kilos or do not have a load of between 8 and 20 kilos, and that make up 22% of the market, have had a liberalized price for years, so they usually cost more than this regulated price.

In any case, the OCU recommends families with economic difficulties to check if they are entitled to the electric social bonus, since it includes an automatic thermal aid for an amount of between 29 and 124 euros per year, whatever the source of energy that is used. employ. The organization estimates that around 1.2 million households do not enjoy this help even if they meet the requirements to receive it, which is why it asks the Government to promote the automatic granting of the electric social bonus to all its potential beneficiaries, an essential condition for the granting of the thermal bond.