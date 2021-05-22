With the exhibitions of Ernesto Sanz and Jesús Rodríguez and the coordination of Luis Otero it was debated on “Democracy and the State of Exception” in a talk with leaders and militants of “Adelante Ciudad” in which the measures taken in recent days by the National Government were also analyzed.

The President of the General Audit Office of the Nation, Jesús Rodríguez, together with the founder of Cambiemos, Ernesto Sanz, and other leaders of “Adelante Ciudad” participated to3rd of a virtual meeting with the coordination of Luis Otero, where they discussed: “Democracy and the State of Exception”.

“The state of exception opens the door to the new opacity. If we test and without vaccines, with extreme confinement and huge economic downturn, that’s how we are. Economic activity fell by 10% between 2019 and 2020, triple the average of other countries in the world”, Jesús Rodríguez explained during his presentation.

“The pandemic and the exceptional situation that has been experienced since 2020 allowed us to visualize these authoritarian regressions in Argentine provinces where years ago institutional reforms imposed by the local hegemony prevent political alternation, reduce the representation of minorities, restrict personal freedoms from the submission of justice and they weaken or stifle the independent media. “Added the former Minister of Economy.

For his part, Ernesto Sanz, said that “There are places where there are divisions of powers and the social indicators are the worst, for example La Rioja, Formosa or Santa Cruz. At the national level and since the appearance of Cambiemos we have balance and alternation, but there has been a radicalization of polarization. “

“Populism corrodes the foundations of democratic competition because its objective is to displace the adversary to be the representation of the system. We need to make explicit a comprehensive transformation plan that builds a majority that goes beyond a government mandate ”, he continued. And he emphasized that “We need go beyond alternation, the challenge is exciting and we radicals have a lot to do this ”.

“Argentina has been failing, like other countries, in its health policy in the face of the pandemic. The confinement of 2020 could not prevent the country from being located together to Peru, Iraq, Bahamas and Panama among the countries with the greatest drop in economic activity and high deaths per million inhabitants. At the end of March it only had a vaccination level of 7%. Its deteriorating educational system has regressed by the one and a half million boys who missed out on school in 2020. Poverty and unemployment increased exponentially ”, concluded Sanz.

To close, the former candidate for mayor of Avellaneda Luis Otero emphasized that “From radicalism we are alert to the concentration of power, the weakening of institutions and dangerous populisms in times of crisis”