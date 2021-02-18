The former Minister of Justice German Garavano warned that the advancement of the validity of six articles of the new criminal procedure code “will generate a huge wave of approaches, not only of former officials accused of corruption, but of convicted of common crimes “.

“In the coming months there may surely be proposals in that direction, especially from those convicted who have a final sentence,” said former minister of management Macri.

Garavano predicted that many lawyers will interpret these articles as the application of “the most benign criminal laws ”that favor the defendant. So, “may have a huge impact in a lot of other cases, of people who are already sentenced and serving time ”.

This situation “is very dangerous because we can return to an instance like it was at the beginning of last year with the pandemic and the release of prisoners“he said in statements to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium.

At the beginning of the month, the K majority of the commission for the implementation of the new criminal procedure code advancement the validity of six articles that changed the concept of final conviction and puts international tribunals above the court.

Until now, an oral court sentence was considered final when the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber rejected an extraordinary appeal of the convicted person to go to Court.

But from these changes, we will have to wait for the Court be defined, lengthening the time to serve a prison sentence which benefits former K officials convicted such as former Vice President Amado Boudou.

It applies to federal crimes of both corruption and common such as, for example, drug trafficking, kidnapping or arms trafficking.

The K had agreed with Garavano in 2014 to implement it first in Salta and Jujuy, where there was a need for drug trafficking causes. There, “This new code was successfully implemented in terms of the persecution of drug trafficking, speed and processes and others,” said the former minister.

At that time, Garavano clarified “do not this had been decided on the advance in six articles that apply to the entire territory.

“On the end of our government, also driven by Kirchnerism, a series of articles had advanced about preventive detention so that they would begin to rule in advance throughout the territory, “he added.

Now “K legislators without any notice resolved to implement these articles that have to do with the appeal for review and when they become final. That was the decision they made only with votes from Kirchner senators“.

Those articles are going to impact, Garavano said, “on the sentences that are already final, where the Argentine justice finished and gave its last word ”.

“It is incorporated in the code that if one of these cases is reviewed by some international court“That sentence could be reviewed and that is opening up a new possibility to review these sentences that are already final,” he explained.

In addition “the resource of revision it is an extreme last resort when a case is finished and the justice has nothing to decide and a new and extraordinary circumstance appears ”.

Then, the lawyers of the former K officials and common prisoners “are going to interpret that with those filings of actions before international tribunals sand puts in crisis that a finished sentence”.

He considered that “it is an attempt to short legs, which should not prosper and clearly marks that there is a political intention behind this hasty implementation of these articles. “

“But since we know that many of these things are about story. I think that any proposal in that sense the courts should quickly rule it out but yes a space of confusion opens in relation to this, “Garavano said.

The second important point of these articles of the Criminal Procedure Code “is that an article, 375, is modified and it is established that penalties can only be executed if they are firm. There is an old jurisprudence of the Court that actually interprets that firmness is acquired once all the appeals have been rejected in the cassation chamber ”.

So the lawyers will ask “The most benign law enforcement and if there is any appeal to the court, the judgment is not final and cannot be executed.

He warned that “again this can generate a huge wave of proposals of people who have presented what are called complaints before the Court, which do not suspend the execution of the sentence, but now with this new reading of this article, this could enable them to be raised and to say that all these rulings are not they are firm. “

Those articles that were approved by Kirchnerism also without discussing with the opposition, “They are articles designed in an accusatory code new where the processes should be much faster than the current ones ”, he added.

Now, Garavano warned that “if we apply these articles to processes of the old procedural code that have already been processing for years and years, it can really be generated a very serious problem not only in corruption cases but in a lot of serious cases of common crimes ”

Look also

Look also

