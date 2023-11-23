The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) have confirmed a new possible adverse effect of omega-3-based medicines. According to the EMA and Aemps, these drugs increase the probability of suffering from atrial fibrillation in people with cardiovascular diseases or with some cardiovascular risk factor, such as high body mass index, smoking, hypertension. The risk of suffering from this type of arrhythmias is greater the higher the dose, especially with the maximum dose of 4 grams per day.

In addition, they also indicate that this is a common adverse effect, that is, it would appear in between 1 and 10% of patients taking these medications. A side effect that is added to those that already appear on the package insert, some of which are rare such as gastroenteritis, dizziness, taste alterations, allergic reactions, etc. and other more frequent ones such as indigestion and nausea.

What is ventricular fibrillation?



Atrial fibrillation is a type of arrhythmia in the upper chambers of the heart, which causes it to beat very quickly. In itself, it is not a fatal condition, but its consequences can be: if blood does not move at the proper rate through the chambers of the heart, it can clot and form thrombi that then travel to other parts of the body. (brain, lungs…). This can cause situations such as a brain stroke or pulmonary embolism.

Atrial fibrillation arrhythmia can go unnoticed, but sometimes it can cause symptoms such as palpitations, fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness. As recommended by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), people who take omega-3 medications, especially at the maximum dose and develop any of these symptoms, should see their doctor.

What omega-3-based medicines are marketed in Spain?



Four omega-3-based medications are currently marketed in Spain for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia and all of them require a prescription:

– Kern Pharma omega 3 acids 1,000 mg soft capsules.

– Strides omega 3 acids 1,000 mg soft capsules.

– Teva omega 3 acids 1,000 mg soft capsules.

– Omacor 1,000 mg soft capsules.

The recommended daily dose of these medications is two capsules daily, but if triglyceride levels are not controlled they can rise to 4, the maximum recommended dose.

What about omega-3 supplements?



These dietary supplements fall outside the remit of the medicines regulator, so there is no evidence whether the EMA’s warning on omega-3 medicines also applies to these products. However, the OCU assures that “this may be the case”: “The fatty acids in omega-3 food supplements are usually the same as those in medications. However, in general they tend to be present in smaller quantities and at a lower recommended daily dose,” he points out.