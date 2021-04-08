According to the report of the Agricultural Machinery Industry prepared by INDEC, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the units sold of seeders registered the highest increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year, with 35%; implements grew 26.7%; tractors, 2.6%; while the units sold of harvesters experienced a decrease of 0.5%.

The trend is similar when comparing the sales data for 2020 with respect to 2019. Thus, the units sold of implements registered the highest interannual increase with 31.2%; seeders grew 24.9%; tractors increased 4.3%; while the units sold of harvesters experienced a decrease of 2.1%.

Demand for combines in decline.

“This new report does nothing more than reaffirm what we have been seeing in recent times, that is, that Producers and contractors find it difficult to acquire tractors and combines, which are the highest value investments.

The demand for tractors with the handbrake.

.Faced with this situation, they decide to renew the most accessible working capital, such as implements and seeders ”, assured Reynaldo Postacchini, president of AFAT (Association of Argentine Factories and Distributors of Tractors and other Agricultural, Roads, Mining, Industrial and Engine equipment ).

Sale of seeders.

“For more than a year, AFAT has been working on the development of an“ Exchange Plan ”for agricultural machinery, and we are convinced that it is one of the measures that the sector needs to make a leap in productivity. The benefits of the latest generation harvesters, for example, provide not only improvements in the quality and quantity of harvested material, but also in performance, precision and comfort.”, Assured Postacchini.

Sale of implements

Both combine and tractor sales peaked in 2017; and in the case of seeders and implements, the maximums were produced in 2020. The sprayers, for their part, had the highest sales in 2016 with 1,240 units, while in 2020, 1,227 were sold.