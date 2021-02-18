Mauricio Bártoli [email protected] In the field they once again feel excessive fiscal pressure. This time it is not due to a tax increase, but the regulations of the new Regime for the Registration of Real Estate Rental Contracts establishes that agricultural rentals must be registered twice, within the framework of Law 27,551.

“It overlaps with the obligation to report granary contracts in the Simplified Agricultural Information System (SISA). It is a double registration of the contract, not a double tax, and although it is likely that it will not significantly affect the rental amounts, it will increase the administrative cost ”, he explained before Clarion the tributarist Santiago Saenz Valiente.

The General Resolution No. 4933/21 of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP), published this Thursday in the Official Gazette, gives form to the provisions of Article 16 of Law No. 27,551. Those taxpayers who assume the character of landlords or lessors in the contracts are obliged to register the operation in the referred Regime.

“The problem is that these same contracts already have to be presented directly in the SISA. Then, the meaning of requiring a new registration is not understood to rural rents for agricultural production ”, described Saenz Valiente.

And he added: “The treasuries and the State have to be very careful about this and not constantly demand survey information. Officials find it helpful to do a check, to be able to control, but it’s downright worrying the situation of duplicity ”.

Counter Hector Tristan, also a taxpayer, agrees that by stipulating the registration “by the same operation and before the same body, for identical objective and intervening parties, the simplification that was once mentioned as a goal has lost its validity and adds a new unnecessary obligation to the agricultural sector”.

Tristán took into consideration that the new rental law introduces “complementary regulations for leases” and in its 16th article creates the Registry of leasing operations. Regarding the agricultural sector, it took into consideration that “the new regulation repeals the existing regime for livestock activity, but it was not taken into account that in the SISA everything related to grain production should already be registered ”.

According to Saenz Valiente it is about “a dangerous mix of bureaucracy that is being generated as a result of formal obligations, which have penalties if they are not fulfilled. Because in addition, Many times, an omission of a formal obligation also hinders operations, by how the regime works, or falls within the risk rating of a taxpayer. Due to the lack of compliance, they increase the percentage of withholdings or perceptions ”.

And concluded that “It is worrying, because they are formal obligations that imply a public charge, a time of dedication, a cost. Everybody asks. Governments consider that the citizen, the entrepreneur, the producer has to comply with all the formal requirements. Y in the event of a lack of compliance, fines arise, which have a very high cost if it is not possible to present this information ”.