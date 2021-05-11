The bill sent by the Government to Congress to legally shield the national power to place restrictions due to the pandemic is unconstitutional, according to the coinciding opinion of four constitutional lawyers consulted by Clarion.

Roberto Gargarella, Daniel Sabsay, Juan Vicente Sola and Félix Lonigro They agreed to highlight that the official project invades provincial powers in health and education issues, contrary to what was resolved by the Supreme Court of Justice in a similar case such as the recent conflict over the presidential DNU and the city of Buenos Aires.

“The project has many problems,” Gargarella told Clarion. “The first has to do with the delimitation of the terms of its validity, which must be made by Congress very strictly. In addition, collides with the court ruling, related to federalism and the priority powers of the provinces (including CABA) in relation to the Nation. Third, the bill collides with the other fundamental pillar of the ruling, which refers to the hyper restrictive way in which it asks to read the actions of the political power in relation to basic constitutional rights, such as education, “said Gargarella.

In the same sense, the constitutionalist Félix Lonigro expressed himself, for whom a law “does not purge the vice of unconstitutionality of the current decree, because neither can Congress invade provincial powers. “

“The provinces are ‘natural agents’ of the National Government to enforce national regulations, but provided that the national authorities exercise their own powers, and not those of the provinces,” Lonigro explained.

The Constitution is very clear in that regard. But President Alberto Fernández, in his bill, interpreted that power as if they were “delegates” of the national government who implement policies that violate provincial autonomies.

In fact, last week the Supreme Court ruled that the Government with its DNU violated the autonomy of the city of Buenos Aires by suspending the face-to-face classes and supported the claim of the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Even the highest court stated that his position would be identical if the restrictions were applied by other decrees or a law of the National Congress.

“It is unconstitutional and at the same time unnecessary” this bill, warned the constitutionalist Juan Vicente Sola.

“Congress cannot do through a law what the Court has told the President that it cannot do by decree,” Vicente Sola told Clarín. And he added: “The problem is not a decree versus law. The problem is to recognize the fundamentally provincial competence to regulate education and health “.

For the constitutionalist Daniel Sabsay, this project is not only unconstitutional, but also “It is a confrontation with the Supreme Court. What the Court rejected in the DNU for the city of Buenos Aires, the Government repeats now through a law, despite the fact that the Court has already warned that they are local health and education faculties and that it will rule in the same way in situations Similar”.

Sabsay highlighted the historical role that ruling had. “It was the first time that the Supreme Court decreed the unconstitutionality of a DNU of a President in office. The other times they were DNU of previous presidents. Never, until now, has a ruling president been encouraged. “

But it seems that President Alberto Fernández did not register the magnitude of the Court’s ruling and now he returns recharged. He wants a law to give more volume to a decision than the four specialists consulted by Clarion They called it unconstitutional.

In the Court’s ruling, “with different arguments and terms, all the judges say that the health crisis or the emergency or the invocation of the general welfare cannot be an excuse to limit basic constitutional rights. Furthermore, the Constitution reinforces that ‘wall ‘put by the ruling, because it says that rights cannot be altered by the laws that regulate their exercise“Gargarella concluded.

