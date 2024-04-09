Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 10:43











The European Food Alert Network (RASFF) has reported the presence of pesticides in melons from Morocco. As reported by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), the insecticide detected is chlorpyrifos, a substance not authorized in the European Union and which is commonly used in agriculture to control pests.

The risk has been classified as 'potentially serious', as it exceeds the maximum permitted level of 0.01 mg/kg – ppm of this substance. This discovery occurred at a border control. The OCU reveals that the RASFF has made more than 70 notifications so far this year due to the presence of this phytosanitary product in products from various countries.

Among the list of distributors are different European nations, some of them members of the European Union. This is the case of the alert that occurred last March, when this component was found in vine leaves from Greece. Without going any further, just a few days ago it was also found in a rye in France.

This shows that the problem does not lie exclusively in Morocco and that, as the organization insists, “everything indicates that Moroccan foods are no more dangerous than any of the others registered in this network.” Regardless of where it comes from, products with chlorpyrifos cannot be sold in European territory.

Incidents of this nature “are not alerts directed at consumers, but rather a rapid warning system between the European health authorities of problems that are detected at the border”, as indicated by the OCU, which points out that “in many cases the products do not enter the market. Likewise, he compares the situation with the recent case of strawberries contaminated with hepatitis viruses.

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticized the “scarce” information provided by the European Commission, since they have not provided any information about the producing company or the specific area in which this consignment has been grown. Consequently, they point out that this loophole makes it impossible for “consumers to check whether they have purchased or consumed any of the alerted products.”