The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has been informed through the European Food Alert Network (Rasff) of the possible presence of metal fragments in the 400-gram frozen almond and chocolate cake of the brand ‘Daim ‘, manufactured by Almondy and marketed in IKEA stores, as detailed by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

The alert affects the batch ‘L2130’, with an expiration date of 11/18/2023, which has been sold in IKEA stores in Murcia, Andalusia, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, Castilla y León, the Basque Country, Galicia , Madrid and the Valencian Community, although it is not ruled out that it may have been redistributed in other autonomous communities.

The Aesan recommends that people who have products affected by this alert at home to refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase, where they are already being withdrawn.

Likewise, and although at the moment there are no known cases of people who, having ingested these products, have manifested adverse symptoms, if they had been consumed, the OCU advises being attentive to abdominal, chest or throat pain, as well as fever, vomiting and, in in the case of young children, irritability, especially during the first 24 hours, in which case you should contact 112.