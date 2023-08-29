The defense works project in the boulevards of Molina de Segura drawn up by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) does not finish convincing several neighborhoods in the municipality. The neighborhood association of La Molineta has already announced the presentation of allegations, the term of which ended in June, and the residents of San Roque also consider that “the new European directives promote more natural and less shocking solutions,” according to the president of this association. neighborhood, Juan Francisco Zapata.

This neighborhood association had the opportunity to allege some of the approaches of the project published in 2010, “regarding which we do not appreciate substantial changes in what we see now published,” indicates the association in its statement of allegations presented on June 17.

In this sense, CHS sources indicated yesterday that any project of this magnitude “is a living process” and that the allegations presented will be answered. In addition, they explain from the basin organization that “whatever is rectifiable will be incorporated” into the final project.

For his part, Zapata adds that “it is unreasonable that the tendered project has not been adapted to the new European guidelines.” The residents of San Roque find it “illogical” that the measures proposed in the document ‘Feasibility study for the implementation of natural water retention measures in the Rambla del Chorrico’, prepared by the CHS in 2020, have not been incorporated. which contemplates the possibility of providing the basin subject to flooding with three lamination ponds.

On the other hand, recently the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), through the Biodiversity Foundation, has granted the Molina City Council a ‘Next Generation’ grant for the ‘Green Belt Transformer of Molina de Segura’, which contemplates renaturation actions in the entire section of Rambla de las Canteras / Rambla de los Calderones in which the project proposes to act. “These are somewhat divergent actions and we ask that both come together by reducing the artificiality of the channels projected here and integrating the result into the green ring.”

fulfill the planning



And another issue that worries the residents is that there is a very advanced Partial Industrial Plan and another residential one at the head of the Los Calderones boulevard. “The studies carried out do not assess this and do not take into account that the problem is going to worsen considerably in any case,” warns Juan Francisco Zapata. For this reason, the neighborhood association requests that the Ministry intervene so that the City Council enforces the planning, actually preventing construction on undeveloped land of a floodable nature and that an evaluation of the flood risks that urban developments represent in these basins be made. planned in the long term.

They also warn that, with the increase in flow in the neighborhood, the level of Gran Capitán street, at the junction with the Rambla de Los Calderones, should be raised to avoid its overflow.