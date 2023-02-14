Three out of four Spanish buyers access a report on the state of the vehicle / FP

In the last year, 17% of second-hand cars imported into Spain, practically one in five vehicles, had damage prior to purchase, which is a very high figure if we compare it with the 2% of original cars. Spanish

with damages prior to transfer.

In absolute figures, there are almost 800,000 utility vehicles affected by accidents or breakdowns in their countries of origin that now roll on our roads, in some cases without having partially or totally solved these deficiencies, which incidentally has a negative impact. in a car park, the Spanish one, which is one of the oldest in Europe.

They are data from

vehicle history provider in Spain and Europe, Carfax, whose managers explain that practically one in five vehicles had damage prior to purchase.

Sales of used cars and SUVs increased by 1.8% in January in year-on-year terms,

upon reaching 133,292 unitsbut remains 17.1% below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from

faconauto (dealers) and

ganvam (official and independent distributors). In this way, in the first month of 2023, for each new vehicle, 2.1 used ones were sold.

Data on accidents and breakdowns suffered by used vehicles on many occasions

do not reach the buyer due to the deliberate omission by the seller, and the truth is that they would be decisive in many sales operations if they were known in advance. According to

a survey conducted by Carfax almost a thousand Spanish users, more than two thirds of them, 68% of the participants, would avoid buying a used car that had suffered an accident prior to its acquisition.

One in ten second-hand cars sold in Spain comes from the import market. Fortunately for our security and our pockets, three out of four Spanish buyers

access a report on the state of the vehicle of your interest before closing the terms of the sale transaction, which undoubtedly prevents even more cars from arriving in Spain in unknown and unwanted conditions for their new owners.

In countries like Germany, without going any further, one in three buyers has already been a victim of car fraud for

lack of protection and transparency of its legislation.