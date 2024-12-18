Deception through a supposed traffic fine is the order of the day. Now, they warn of a new one, in which scammers send you a text message or email urging you to pay a fine. Furthermore, deception is becoming more sophisticated. Not only do they urge you in the message to pay immediately to avoid further charges, offering you a link to do so, but that link leads to a website that very successfully imitates the official DGT website.

On this landing page you will be asked for personal information and, in some versions of the fraudulent website, an image of the front of the ID is requested to supposedly verify the user’s identity. Then, of course, they go on to request banking information.

If you take the bait, as they collect from the OCU, and you want to fulfill your duty by paying that fine (which you have… or not), they already have you. Furthermore, by providing the image of your DNI, you will be providing data with which they can impersonate your identity and commit other types of fraud in your name.

What to do if you have been “stung”?

If you have received an SMS or email with the characteristics described and you have not accessed the link, we advise you to report the SMS or email to the INCIBE incident mailbox in order to spread the fraud and avoid more victims. Additionally, we advise you to block the sender and delete the message from your inbox to avoid further risks.









If you have clicked on the link and shared your personal or banking information through the form and uploaded the image of your ID, follow these recommendations:

-Inform your bank immediately so they can advise you on the necessary measures to protect your account.

-Take screenshots and retain all possible evidence of the message and attached links.

-Practice egosurfing regularly to check if your personal data has been published or is being used without your consent on the internet.

-Contact the INCIBE Cybersecurity Help Line to receive advice and instructions on how to act.

-If you have sent an image of your DNI, file a complaint with the State Security Forces and Bodies to be able to renew it and ensure that the attackers do not have a valid identification document. In addition, you must provide other evidence that you have collected about the fraud to facilitate the investigation.