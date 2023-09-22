Friday, September 22, 2023, 18:05



The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition, dependent on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has learned through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (Sciri), of the presence of traces of milk and soy in cocoa cookies from the Canine Patrol of the Nickelodeon brand, not included in the Spanish labeling on cocoa cookies.

The manufacturer has modified the label and the mislabeled product is being withdrawn from the market, but products with the old label in which the presence of traces is not mentioned in Spanish may still be on the market or in the hands of consumers. milk and soy.

According to the information available, the alert has been conveyed by the health authorities of the Community of Madrid, and it is known that it has also been distributed to the autonomous communities of Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, the Basque Country, Extremadura, Galicia and Murcia, although It is not ruled out that there may be redistributions to other autonomous communities.

This information has been transferred through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (Sciri), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from marketing channels. As a precautionary measure, people allergic/intolerant to milk and soy, who may have the aforementioned product in their homes, are recommended to refrain from consuming it.