Through a statement, from the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires they warned about possible telephone scams referring to shifts to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and requests for monetary deposits.

“We denounce those who they are trying to scam over the phone, asking to transfer money to give the vaccine, “they reported.

The cases were detected in the town of Lincoln, but they clarified that “it is a mechanism that can be extended to other cities.”

As with the old hoax “The Uncle’s Tale”, they point to older adults who in this instance, in addition to Health personnel, is the population group that is currently accessing the coronavirus vaccine.

Given the risk that this fraudulent practice will spread, the Buenos Aires government ratified that “vaccination is public and free in the Province and nobody can request any kind of remuneration for it “.

“No person who has a turn to be vaccinated should go through any ATM before attending to receive their dose, or TRANSFER any amount of money,” they remarked.

They recommend that citizens, in the event of possible suspicions, urgently make a complaint by calling 911.

“Let’s avoid scams and any illicit maneuver that threatens the vaccination campaign,” they concluded.

JPE