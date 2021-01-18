Inflation in 2020 was 36.1%, according to INDEC. But the sector that increased the least was communications, with 7.6%, as it had most of its prices frozen by the Government for almost the entire past year.

“Let’s think about what would happen to any sector from which 28.5 inflation points are deducted in one year. There is no way to sustain that. It is a very short-term official measure, because investment slows down and the quality of services suffers, making it impossible for there to be new networks or new subscribers, “he told Clarion the specialist Enrique Carrier. And he added: “There must be a schedule of increases, so that the investments return to the sector.”

Government interventionism achieved the unanimous rejection of all providers, from cooperatives and SMEs to large operators, who have stopped their investments and cannot make their services profitable, producing an inverse effect to that announced by the Government, when he regulated the DNU of telecommunications and said that they were going to improve services and increase connectivity so that people face the coronavirus pandemic in better conditions.

The president of ENaCom, Claudio Ambrosini, explains the regulation of DNU 690, during the press conference at Casa Rosada. At his side, Micaela Sánchez Malcolm and Gustavo López.

Antonio Roncoroni, president of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives (Fecosur), asked Clarion that “there must be monthly rate corrections, to recover what we lost, because otherwise it is very difficult to invest. We will continue trying to collaborate. But in an inflationary economy the rate update has to be monthly. We need to have a vision of certainty, with reasonable increases and that also take care of the situation of the pocket of the Argentineans. But we are in a problem that must be solved ”.

When the Government regulated DNU 690/20, last month, Roncoroni argued with a government advisor on social media, who claimed that President Alberto Fernández’s policy benefited cooperatives and SMEs in the telecommunications sector. On that occasion, the head of Fecosur stated that “it is impossible for cooperatives and SMEs to provide Internet service at $ 700 for 5 megabytes. In the short, it produces disinvestment and less competition. If we intend to provide services below your cost, we merge or we do not lend them”, He added.

Is that cell phone, Internet and cable TV were declared as “essential public services”, in DNU 690, which Alberto Fernández dictated last August, to provide coverage to the entire population, in the framework of the pandemic of coronavirus, as announced by the Government.

And in December the National Communications Entity (ENaCom) issued the regulation of that DNU, with increases in January of 8% for small providers that had not increased prices throughout the year 2020 and 5% for the rest of the operators that they had increases last March; simultaneously with the obligation to provide the Basic Universal Benefit (PBU) as of January 1, with sharp price drops for some 10 million inhabitants of vulnerable sectors, which starts with prices of $ 700 per month for Internet, $ 150 for cell phones, as well as discounts of 20 to 40% on pay TV.

For the Argentine Internet Chamber (Cabase) these official measures “They are a death sentence for SMEs and cooperatives in the sector and they constitute the product of the absolute ignorance that the Government has of the cost structure of these operators, as well as of the reality in which the more than 1,200 SME and cooperative providers in our country operate “.

The large providers also warned about the difficulties generated by the official decision. From Telecom (a company whose 40% is CVH, a company owned by Grupo Clarín shareholders) they indicated that “to determine through regulation only an increase of 5% for fixed telephony, cellular telephony, subscription TV and internet services, destroys the economic equation of ICT companies, and putting the quality of services at risk that we provide our clients, their development, their thousands of direct and indirect jobs and with consequences in many cases, irreversible “.

