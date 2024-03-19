Mexico City.- In the first two months of the year, the Cyber ​​Police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) received 160 reports related to the theft of instant messaging accounts such as WhatsApp, which resulted in the loss of personal data until the disclosure of confidential information or malicious use. of the compromised accounts.

Of the total, 80 percent had already been committed and 20 percent was in process.

Officer Alejandro Espinoza, a member of the preventive area of ​​said unit, indicated that users disdain preventive measures and it is not until they are victims that they contact them to ask.

“People don't take these recommendations into account and many times they don't even know what the two-step security section or end-to-end encryption is for,” he said.

“Unfortunately, citizens begin to worry until they already have the problem and when we already have the problem, it is a bit confusing, why? Because we have to communicate directly with Meta,” he said.

At that point you have to send an email to WhatsApp support to restore the account and explain that you are the owner, but that takes around 72 hours in which the cybercriminals may have already committed crimes such as fraud and extortion.

Criminals use social engineering, which consists of deceiving people through supposed offers or assuring them that they have problems with the delivery of a package for them and that they will send them a verification code that they must resend to them.

And in reality what the affected person does is hand over their information so that they can access their account.

The main use of the stolen account, which has a high black figure due to victims who do not report it, is to try to deceive their contacts that they are in an emergency and require loans to defraud them.

If they access sensitive data such as photos or information, they use it for extortion purposes, as they can threaten to get money in exchange for not sending it to their partner or acquaintances.

The SSC's list of recommendations to avoid theft of instant messaging accounts:

Install two-step verification.

Update the application.

Do not share information such as passwords through messages.

Set the screen lock on your cell phone.

Do not click on suspicious or unknown links.

Sign out of apps on unused or lost devices.

Use antivirus.