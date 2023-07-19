The National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) has issued a warning about the risk involved in sharing personal information throught social media.

According to the INAI, these data can be misused and have serious consequences for the users.

It is increasingly common to see how in the social networks information is shared that should be private, such as accurate data real-time location, intimate photos or details about the daily routine. These types of posts can endanger the security and privacy of users.

A particularly vulnerable sector in this regard is the young population. According to the latest National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes (ENDUTIH) carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), approximately 35.3 million young people are Internet users, and of them, 33.9 million ( 96.1 percent) interact in social networks.

The most popular platforms among young people are WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and YouTube.

The INAI has identified certain activities on social networks that may represent a risk for users.

These include real-time location posting, travel photo or video sharing, and home address disclosure. The disclosure of this information it opens the possibility for criminals to locate users and plan home robberies, among other practices.

Faced with this situation, the Institute provides recommendations to protect privacy in social networks:

Avoid adding or contacting unknown users or with whom you have no relationship. Properly close the session when accessing social networks from Internet cafes or public computers. Generate strong passwords with a variety of characters, including upper and lower case letters, punctuation marks, and numbers. Adequately configure the security levels of the accounts in social networks. Refrain from making commercial transactions on social networks or on websites linked to them. Disseminate personal information in a controlled, conscious and responsible manner, since once published on a platform, it becomes public and easily accessible. Promote the responsible use of personal data in social networks and when browsing the Internet in the family and social environment.

In addition, the INAI has made available to society the “Guide for Configuring Privacy in Social networks“, with the aim of providing tools and knowledge to protect personal information online.

If anyone needs advice or has questions about how to protect their personal data on social networksyou can contact INAI through Tel INAI (800 835 4324).