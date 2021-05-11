The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) confirmed the problems detected by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) related to the lack of information and the dubious allegations for the treatment of joint pain of nutritional supplements Flexa Plus Optimal and Flexa Plus New.

According to AESAN, these two supplements that can be obtained online are products of unknown origin and composition with unauthorized claims. A food supplement cannot claim properties to prevent, treat or cure a disease. The advertising for the product mentions several ingredients, such as dandelion, tricolor violet, and maca root, but in no case is the claim of healthy effects on the joints authorized.

It was detected that its commercialization had not been notified to the authorities and that the person in charge of the commercialization company is not identified. In addition, the sale is not authorized in Spain, as it is not included in the Sanitary Registry of Food and Food Companies.

The OCU warns against its consumption. From here recommend to those who have acquired them to stop taking them, since the safety of its ingredients cannot be guaranteed. Furthermore, the presence of unauthorized active substances ingested in sufficient quantity can produce adverse reactions of varying severity.