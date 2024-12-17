Although Disney princesses seem to live happily ever after, they face serious health risks in the real world.

That is the conclusion of a study carried out by three researchers from the Netherlands (Sanne van Dijk, Michael Bui and Anouk Eijkelboom) and published this Tuesday in the Christmas edition of the magazine The BMJ.

The authors call on Disney to consider strategies such as mindfulness and personal protection measures to improve the princesses’ well-being and help them begin living healthy lives forever.

Snow White, Jasmine and Belle

Snow White is the ‘fairest princess of all’, but, as a servant to her evil stepmother, their opportunities for social interaction are extremely limitedwhich puts her at risk for cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety and premature death, according to the authors.

Fortunately, Snow White meets the seven dwarfs, who protect her from the dangers of loneliness, but then she eats a poisoned apple, highlighting that, for Snow White, the Anglo-Saxon saying that ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ fails. .

Princess Jasmine from Aladdin is also at risk of suffering from effects of loneliness on your healthsince it grows within the walls of its palace without any friends, the authors of the study point out. Meanwhile, her pet tiger Rajah not only poses a risk of zoonotic infection, but her natural instincts could lead her into a dangerous and potentially fatal situation.

In Beauty and the Beast, close contact with the Beast also exposes Belle to many infectious diseases potentially fatal, such as brucellosis or rabies.

Cinderella, Pocahontas and Aurora

Cinderella’s continued exposure to dust puts her at risk of developing an occupational lung diseasewhich is exacerbated when the fairy godmother spreads massive amounts of magical glitter (also known as aluminum-coated microplastics) that can penetrate human lung tissue, the authors explain. Instead of a prince, the authors suggest that Cinderella needs constant respiratory therapy to live happily ever after.

In her quest to bring peace between the Native Americans and the English settlers, Pocahontas’ jump off a cliff with her hand on her head has an impressive fall time of nine seconds. But, with an estimated cliff height of 252 meters, the authors warn that such a jump would leave Pocahontas with “a symphony of fractures instead of a melody harmonious with nature.”

In Sleeping Beauty, Princess Aurora’s “infinite sleep” carries risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity, and diabetes, while Prolonged bed rest linked to increased risk of ulcers due to pressure and muscle atrophy.

Fortunately, Prince Philip almost immediately breaks the dream spell by kissing Aurora, although the authors note that he also breaks current social norms by not obtaining the princess’s consent.

Mulan and Rapunzel

Although Mulan is celebrated as a warrior who saves the Chinese empire, she is repeatedly pressured by her family to defend her honor. Women who experience honor-based violence may suffer higher levels of mental health problems as they are forced to live a life they did not choose.

Finally, the authors warn that it is likely that Rapunzel’s hair follicles have been damaged by excessive pulling and repetitive hair on your long braid, a condition known as traction alopecia, which can cause scalp pain, headaches and permanent hair loss.

“Disney should consider interventions to overcome these health challenges, including mindfulness and psychotherapy, training on living with animals and personal protection measures against infectious agents and toxic particles,” write the authors, who conclude: “Only then can Disney princesses begin to live healthily forever.”