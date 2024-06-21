Chihuahua.- The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE), through the Cyber ​​Police, alerts citizens to take the necessary precautions after the appearance on social networks of a new type of scam and fraud, where criminals pretend to be personnel of the Security System. Tax Administration (SAT).

This new crime format consists of citizens receiving, through the WhatsApp application, various messages from criminals, who, posing as SAT personnel, inform the victims that they have a debt.

Scammers send a link so that the victim knows the reasons for said debt; However, when entering the link, personal data is allegedly compromised, that is, passwords, conversations, bank keys, contacts, which increases the risk of suffering extortion, theft or related crimes.

It should be noted that the SAT does not operate in these modalities, nor does it request personal data, download files or access links. Therefore, Public Security recommends not providing personal or financial information and avoiding accessing unknown links.

Likewise, people who suspect a compromised site or number, the SSPE invites them to contact the Cyber ​​Police Unit to file a report by calling: (614) 429-33-00 ext. 10955, via WhatsApp at (656) 280-95-62, or by email [email protected]