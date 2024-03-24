A series of recent events related to artificial intelligence raised a new outlook for farm workers in the United States. From the inclusion of technologies that would make tasks more efficient and faster and that could prevent humans from performing the most exhausting physical actions, concern was generated in many workers. As in other sectors, there is fear about what may happen to jobs.

The discussion about the application of technology to work has been going on for decades and has taken place in multiple sectors. However, with the strong advance of AI in recent times, these debates have accelerated and the possibility of human replacements with robots becoming real. In that sense, there were recently some presentations related to the American field that caused people to talk.

First of all, everything broke loose from permit from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for its acronym in English) that was awarded to Hylio, a technology company established in Texas. According to a report by CBS Newsthe company received special permission to a single pilot operates different drones simultaneouslywho will be in charge of spraying fertilizer and pesticides on fields.

Without this administrative decision by the agency, operating that number of drones would have required several specialized operators, which significantly increases the cost and makes the use of the technology less profitable. Therefore, this change represents an important modification in the conditions under which companies in the sector and workers operate. Added to this, AI tools with other functionalities were also presented.

The emergence of artificial intelligence in the sector worries many American farm workers. Photo:iStock Share

They presented artificial intelligence tools for use in the field in the United States

In addition to the authorization to use drones, a presentation held in Tulare, in the Central Valley of California, brought together more than 1,250 exhibitors who exhibited different products and tools. Among them, stood out, for example, an autonomous crop sprayer and fruit picker powered by artificial intelligence. Workers in the sector interviewed by the aforementioned media expressed their concern about this scenario in which they could be left without a job.