First of all, everything broke loose from permit from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for its acronym in English) that was awarded to Hylio, a technology company established in Texas. According to a report by CBS Newsthe company received special permission to a single pilot operates different drones simultaneouslywho will be in charge of spraying fertilizer and pesticides on fields.
Without this administrative decision by the agency, operating that number of drones would have required several specialized operators, which significantly increases the cost and makes the use of the technology less profitable. Therefore, this change represents an important modification in the conditions under which companies in the sector and workers operate. Added to this, AI tools with other functionalities were also presented.
They presented artificial intelligence tools for use in the field in the United States
In addition to the authorization to use drones, a presentation held in Tulare, in the Central Valley of California, brought together more than 1,250 exhibitors who exhibited different products and tools. Among them, stood out, for example, an autonomous crop sprayer and fruit picker powered by artificial intelligence. Workers in the sector interviewed by the aforementioned media expressed their concern about this scenario in which they could be left without a job.
#warn #farm #workers #39Replaced39
Leave a Reply