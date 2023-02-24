The changes you have made Netflix to prevent users from sharing their password without paying additionally, it has brought with it a series of all kinds of problems. Now, as if that were not enough, it has been revealed that scammers have used this opportunity to deceive thousands of peopleand steal your personal information.

Recently, the Organization of consumers and users has warned of a new scam that has afflicted users in recent months. Here it is mentioned that some people have received a text message indicating that their service has been suspended, and to remedy this, You need to enter the email and password on a site of dubious origin.

This is how this scam works, and those who follow these instructions lose access to their accounts. Given this, the Organization of Consumers and Users recommends not paying attention to these messages, as if that were not enough, Netflix has confirmed that they will never send a message of this type requesting personal information from their users.

On related topics, Netflix shares a message that ends shared accounts. Similarly, Netflix has canceled the Gorillaz movie.

Via: Netflix